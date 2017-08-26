Owosso Man Killed in Wexford County Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Wexford County.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:24 Saturday night, deputies and Selma Township rescue crews responded to the intersection of W 13th St. and M-115 in Cadillac.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that a 64 year-old Owosso man had crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck.

That truck was stopped at the light, and the motorcyclist was unable to stop or avoid the truck.

The man was taken to the Wexford County Airport to an awaiting NorthFlight helicopter, but was rushed to Munson in Cadilac by an ambulance shortly after.

He died of his injures at the hospital.

According to deputies, the man wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.

His name is being withheld at this time until his family has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.