Man Charged with Woman’s Murder in Montmorency County

Police in Montmorency County arrested a man accused of murder.

At approximately 6 o’clock Wednesday evening 911 got a call of a possible stabbing that had taken place on Klein Road in Rust Township.

Deputies arrived on scene a found a 21-year-old woman dead inside the home.

MSP troopers and detectives arrived on scene and together with the sheriff’s office, began investigating the incident.

Based on evidence on scene, the victim was believed to have been murdered and the suspect was believed to be known to the victim.

Troopers and detectives located the suspect, Harold Morgan, as he was returning to his home later that night. Morgan was taken to the MSP Alpena Post where he was interviewed and then arrested for the murder.

Investigators do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the murder nor is there any other concern for safety in the community.

The victim was identified as 20 year-old Kelsi Barrie of Hillman.

Police are asking that we all keep the family’s privacy in mind at this time.