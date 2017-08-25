Michigan DNR Firefighters Help Battle Montana Wildfires

Surrounded by smoke, constantly watching the wind and trying to tamp down fast-moving flames, Michigan DNR firefighters have been helping battle grass and forest wildfires in Montana since mid- July.

Using two specially equipped fire trucks, the crews have been undertaking a variety of tasks.

Those have included doing what firefighters call “black lining” – purposely burning a strip of grass to deprive the approaching wildfire of fuel and to try to stop it in its tracks.

Or they may use a “wet line” – keeping combustible materials in the path of the fire doused to keep a blaze from spreading.

Or while taking a breather from work, they might take out their cellphone to take a quick video as a tanker plane dropping a belly full of water on a hot spot of burning trees.

Fires have consumed more than half a million acres across Montana so far this season, and Michigan wildland firefighters are playing critical roles in helping put them out. The engines remain in Montana and a third set of crews rotated into the fire zone this past week.

Living conditions for the crews can be quite primitive, one firefighter said they slept in tents every night and went ten days without a shower, but they also they meet a lot of people while working and they know they’re making a difference.