Man Arrested for Unlawful Driving after Crashing into Lake

A man was arrested for alleged unlawful driving of an automobile after crashing into a lake.

The incident happened on Thursday in Mason County.

Shortly before 6 o’clock in the morning deputies were called to the report of a vehicle in water at Wilson Hill Park in Hamlin Township.

Once on scene deputies found a 2006 Nissan passenger car partly submerged in Hamlin Lake.

Deputies located and arrested the driver, a 31-year-old man from Hart.

He was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license, second offense, and for the unlawful driving of an automobile after deputies contact the vehicle’s owner and he said the driver did not have permission to drive his vehicle.