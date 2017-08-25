Three Injured after Alleged Distracted Driver Causes Three Vehicle Crash

Police say distracted driving lead to a three vehicle crash on Thursday.

At approximately 8:30 Thursday morning Leelanau County Deputies and Cedar Area Fire and Rescue were called to a three vehicle accident on East Traverse Highway near Allgaier Road in Solon Township.

Once on scene deputies determined that a commercial semi had been stopped to make a left turn into a private drive.

A trailing vehicle had stopped behind the semi.

But a third vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old woman from Empire, failed to stop, crashing into the trailing vehicle and pushing it into the rear of the semi.

The driver of the third vehicle told deputies that she had been talking on her phone and had taken her eyes off the road for a moment when she realized that traffic ahead of her had stopped.

She, along with the two people in the second vehicle, a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old passenger – both from Suttons Bay, were taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was ticketed for careless driving.