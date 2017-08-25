Traverse City Man Dies in early Morning Crash

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating a single vehicle crash where one man was killed.

That accident happened Friday morning at approximately 1am on Silver Lake Road near Silver Farms Road in Garfield Township.

That’s where deputies say 34-year-old Joel Christopher Chambers was southbound when he ran off the road to the right of a curve.

He was ejected from his car in the crash.

Chambers was taken to Munson where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Chambers was the only person in the vehicle and the crash remains under investigation.