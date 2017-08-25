Man Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Possession after Medical Call

A call for an unconscious man led to his arrest for possession of cocaine.

It happened in Grand Traverse County on Thursday.

911 Dispatchers got a call of a possible unconscious man in need of medical attention who was in a vehicle in Kmart parking lot in Garfield Township.

EMS and personnel from the Grand Traverse Sheriff Office’s Interdiction Team responded to the scene.

They found that the 37-year-old Williamsburg man was not having a medical emergency, but was instead under the influence of narcotics.

Further investigation found that the man allegedly had cocaine, a .380 caliber pistol, and a large quantity of cash in his possession.

He was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine or narcotic equipment, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and concealed pistol license violation.

The man was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail and a report is being sent to the county prosecutor.