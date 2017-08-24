CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Downstate Man Narrowly Escapes Being Crushed by Truck

Caught On Camera: A downstate man narrowly escaped being crushed by a truck.

Chas Sharrard is a mechanic at a Detroit-area shop, and was working on this black pickup, shown here.

According to him, the truck had a shift cable problem.

He says he brought the truck in and put on the lift, as he had done several times before.

Sharrard put down wheel chalks in front of and behind the rear tires to keep the truck from rolling, but when he removed the shift cable lever, the truck went from park to neutral and rolled over the chalks due to its weight.

Because of his quick thinking, Sharrard was uninjured in the incident.

Sharrard has been professionally working on cars for seven years, and says this is the first time anything like this has happened to him.

Incidents liked this aren’t common, but Sharrard warns others to be careful with any service work you do on a drive up lift, and that you never know if the wheel chalks will be enough to keep a vehicle from rolling.