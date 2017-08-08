Gladwin Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Gas Station

A Gladwin man has been charged with armed robbery.

Early in the morning on August 15th, a suspect came into the Beacon & Bridge Market at the intersection of M-30 and M-61 in Gladwin County armed with a knife.

The suspect went behind the counter and went through items before the employees confronted and tried to stop him.

He left the scene in a pickup truck, but thanks to a tip, deputies located the truck arrested a suspect.

They also say stolen property and evidence was located, linking the suspect to the robbery.

And on Wednesday, that suspect, Marshal Lee Coon of Gladwin was in court where he was arraigned on charges of armed robbery.

He remains lodged in the Gladwin County Jail.