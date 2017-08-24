Missing Autistic Child Found after Running from Parents, Being Lost in Swamp

A child was reunited with their parents after going missing in a swamp.

It happened in Houghton Lake.

MSP Troopers were called to the Houghton Lake Walmart for the report of a 15-year-old autistic child that had ran away from her mother.

Troopers called for a K9 unit from the post as well as the Roscommon County Sheriff.

Officers began canvassing the area to locate the missing child.

After four hours of searching troopers found the child standing along the north side of M-55 in clothing that was covered in mud and water.

When the troopers spoke with her, she was excited, but cold.

Troopers say the child crossed M-55 and entered into a wooded swamp where she traveled through waist deep mud and muck.

She was evaluated by EMS for hypothermia and released back to her parents.