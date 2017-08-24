Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Woman in Montmorency County

Police in Montmorency County arrested a man accused of murder.

At approximately 6 o’clock Wednesday evening 911 got a call of a possible stabbing that had taken place on Klein Road in Rust Township.

Deputies arrived on scene a found a 21-year-old woman dead inside the home.

MSP troopers and detectives arrived on scene and together with the sheriff’s office, began investigating the incident.

Based on evidence on scene, the victim was believed to have been murdered and the suspect was believed to be known to the victim.

Troopers and detectives located the suspect as he was returning to his home later that night. He was taken to the MSP Alpena Post where he was interviewed and then arrested for the murder.

Investigators do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the murder nor is there any other concern for safety in the community.

Names are being withheld at this time and anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the MSP Alpena Post.