Man Charged In June 14th Crash that Killed Downstate Fire Chief

We have an update to a story we first told you about in June.

A man has now been charged with reckless driving after he hit a downstate Fire Chief at the scene of an accident.

The incident happened in Kalamazoo County on June 14th.

That’s when First responders were called to an unknown accident that had happened on I-94.

Once on scene responders found that the vehicle was unoccupied and that no injures had been reported.

As fire responders were clearing the scene, Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Edward Switalski was standing near the rear of his vehicle when a passing vehicle lost control and hit him.

Units on scene immediately started providing care, but Switalksi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Switalksi was identified as identified as 24 year-old Brandon Clevenger.

He did receive injuries, but was treated and later released.

A warrant was recently issued for his arrest, and Clevenger turned himself in.

He now faces charges of reckless driving, and is currently lodged in the Kalamazoo County jail.