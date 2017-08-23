Ludington Woman Arrested On Heroin-Related Charges

A woman has been arrested on heroin-related charges in Mason County.

On August 8th, 30 year-old Randi Marie Granger-Finley was taken into custody at the 5900 Block of 3rd Street in Pere Marquette Township after an investigation conducted by SSCENT detectives.

Granger-Finley was arrested for one count delivery of heroin and one count using a

computer to commit a crime.

Both charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

She is currently lodged at the Mason County Jail. Her bond has been set at $10,000 cash.