Boyne City Makes Additions to help Beach and Lake Goers

Boyne City’s Peninsula Beach and Veterans Park have new additions to help beach and lake goers.

A ‘Mobi Mat’ was installed at Peninsula beach.

The City of Boyne City says the purpose of the mat is to allow for easier access to anyone with mobility challenges.

The path can accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and even wagons.

The pathway goes over the sand and allows direct access to the water without having to go through the sand.

A kayak launch was also installed at the smaller boat launch in Veterans Park.

The launch will allow for better stability climbing in and out of kayaks and ease of launching or pulling out of the lake.

The City says now there are no excuses for not getting out and enjoying being on Lake Charlevoix.

Both of these projects were funded in part by the Charlevoix County-wide Parks Millage.