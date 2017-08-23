Road Work Along M-115 in Osceola County Starts Monday

And in Osceola County — Drivers will want to plan for delays as a road project gets under way next week.

Starting on Monday MDOT plans to improve the intersection of M-115 and 20 Mile Road near Marion.

MDOT is investing $1.2 million to the intersection in Highland Township.

Work will include adding center turn lanes on M-115, line-of-sight improvements, and resurfacing of the road.

20 Mile Road will be detoured south along 80th Avenue to M-115 for the duration of the project. But the west leg of 80th Avenue will be closed intermittently and traffic detoured along 100th Avenue to M-115.

Starting on September 5th traffic will be reduced to one lane along M-115.

The project starts on Monday, August 28th and is expected to wrap up by Tuesday, October 31st.