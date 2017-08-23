Driver from Hit and Run Crash in Clare County Charged

And we have an update to the hit and run accident that happened in Clare County this past weekend.

The accident happened just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Washington Road and Brand Avenue in Clare County’s Sheridan Township.

According to the Clare County Sheriff’s office, deputies determined that a car had ran off the road and hit 63 year-old Patrick Armentrout while he was mowing his lawn.

Armentrout was taken to Clare ER for non life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the car then sped away from the scene.

On Tuesday the suspect’s vehicle was located at a home on Fifth Street in Clare.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail.

That man, Antonio Skorzewski, was in court on Wednesday where he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop at a personal injury accident, reckless driving, and habitual offender – second offense.

He remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.