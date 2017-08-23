Three Women Accused of Embezzling from Reed City Business

Three women are being accused of embezzling money from their employer in Osceola County.

It allegedly happened over a two year period at Vic’s Supermarket in Reed City.

According to Osceola County Prosecutor, three cashiers are suspected of stealing between $20,000 and $100,000 from the supermarket.

The prosecutor says the women were stealing scratch off lottery tickets and cashing in on the winnings.

They are also suspected of stealing cigarette and bottle return money.

Now, a woman has been arrested in this case and is facing larceny charges.