Cadillac Man Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession after Traffic Stop
A Cadillac man was arrested for alleged meth possession after a traffic stop.
On Tuesday a MSP trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in Haring Township.
But while speaking with the driver the trooper says they found a plastic baggie with an unknown crystalline substance inside in the driver’s possession.
There was about four grams of the substance.
Results from a field test were positive for the presence of meth.
The driver, a 50-year-old man from Cadillac, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and driving on a suspended license.
He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.