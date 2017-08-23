Cadillac Man Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession after Traffic Stop

A Cadillac man was arrested for alleged meth possession after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday a MSP trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in Haring Township.

But while speaking with the driver the trooper says they found a plastic baggie with an unknown crystalline substance inside in the driver’s possession.

There was about four grams of the substance.

Results from a field test were positive for the presence of meth.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Cadillac, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and driving on a suspended license.

He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.