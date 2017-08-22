Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam in Emmet County

Police in Emmet County are warning of an ongoing phone scam.

According to Emmet County Sheriff’s office, residents in Emmet County are receiving phone calls with a message to call the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office ‘Civil Division.’

When someone calls number provided, they get an automated voice mail that they have reached the Emmet County Sheriff’s Department Civil Division.

The message then asks callers to leave their name and phone number, and someone will get back to them.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that receives this call to ignore it and do not call the number or leave any information.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office does not have a Civil Division, and if you receive the call, please report this to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division at 231-439-8900.