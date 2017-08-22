Cadillac City Council Votes to Recreate Director of Public Safety Position

The Cadillac City Council has approved a resolution to recreate the Director of Public Safety position.

The position would oversee both the Police and Fire Departments.

The city of Cadillac previously had the position, but it was cut in 2010.

This comes after Chief of Police Todd Golnick announced his plans to retire at the end of the month.

The Cadillac Fire Department is also currently without a chief.

Once Chief Golnick retires, the highest ranking members of both department will be at the captain level.

Now that the resolution was approved, the department captains will take command for at least 90 days, while the Civil Service Committee names a Public Safety Director.

City Manager Marcus Peccia told council members that this was the best way forward for the city.

At this time it in unknown who the committee is looking at for the position.