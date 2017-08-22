Secretary of State Revokes License of Osceola County Car Dealership

The Michigan Secretary of State announced today that she has suspended the license of used-car dealer in Osceola County.

That dealer is “Bullet Proof Sales, Inc.” in Marion.

The Secretary of State says investigators were unable to inspect dealership records despite numerous attempts.

According to the Secretary of State, investigators attempted to view dealership records and inventory twice in June, but both times they found the dealership closed during posted business hours.

On July 20th, another inspection was attempted following a complaint, in which a customer allegedly had not received a title for a vehicle that they purchased.

Again, the dealership was closed and no records of inventory and sales could be provided as required by law.

The Law requires detailed record keeping to protect against the sale of stolen vehicles and parts, and to ensure the vehicle buyer receives a valid title and proper registration.

Bullet Proof Sales can request an administrative hearing to contest their suspension and may regain their license if they show they’ve complied with the law. Additional administrative actions are also possible.

On their Facebook page, the dealership posted that it is closed until September due to renovations.

MI News 26 has reached out to Bullet proof Sales for comment, but we have yet to receive a response.

The Secretary of States says anyone who has a complaint against Bullet Proof Sales can call the Office of Investigative Services at 517-335-1410.