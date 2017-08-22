Man Arrested In Indiana After Damaging Property in Osceola County

Police in Indiana have arrested a man after he allegedly damaged property and left the scene.

At around 6:30 Monday evening,Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call

of a a hit and run involving property at Kraftube in Reed City.

The deputies discovered a truck was driven through a fence on the Kraftube property, which also struck the companies fire suppression system.

The truck was then stuck in the Kraftube parking lot from the fencing caught on the truck along with a tire that was run over.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office received tips from the public and a suspect

has been identified.

The suspect is currently lodged in Hamilton County, Indiana waiting extradition.

The case remains under investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff’s

Office.