Midland Man Killed In Isabella County Roll-Over Accident

A man is dead after a single car crash in Isabella County.

Just after 10 o’clock Monday night, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one car injury accident Brinton road in Coldwater Township.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.

The cae had been traveling North on Brinton road when the driver lost control and rolled over at least one time.

The man was ejected from the vehicle.

A passerby came across the accident and notified 911 and then started CPR until first responders arrived.

The victim has been identified as 41 year-old Ronald Fort II of Midland.

According to deputies, Fort was speeding and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.