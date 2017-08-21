Clare County Transit Bus Catches Fire Along US-127

A Clare County Transit Bus Caught Fire Monday.

According to Clare County Emergency Management, the Clare County Transit Bus was exiting off of US-127 when the engine compartment started filling the bus with smoke.

The driver and the single passenger both got off the bus safely.

Shortly after exiting the bus, it became fully engulfed in flames.

The Clare City Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Clare County Transit tells MI News 26 that a mechanical failure caused the fire.

They also say they’re happy with how the driver reacted to the situation, and that he followed training.

The bus was on its way to pick up more passengers when the fire began.

Clare County Emergency Management says diesel fuel from the bus did leak onto the roadway and into a nearby wetland.

Teams from both CCEM and MDOT returned to the scene today to evaluate clean up efforts.