Solar Eclipse Seen Across U.S., including Northern Michigan

Parts of the U.S. Experienced the rare total solar eclipse Monday.

The eclipse was first seen on the west coast, where it went across Oregon.

The total eclipse then could be seen across the country, as it came into view in Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, as well as North and South Carolina.

Many others across the county, including those of us here in Northern Michigan, could see a partial eclipse.

Overall, the eclipse could be seen for a few hours, until it went over the Atlantic Ocean.

The next total solar eclipse in the united states will happen in April of 2024.

The path of that Eclipse will move from Texas to Maine, and does include Michigan.