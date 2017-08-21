Alpena Woman Arrested After Filing False Child Abuse Report

A false Child Protective Services report led to the arrest of an Alpena County woman.

According to the Michigan State Police, on Monday, August 14, troopers were given the report of a possible false child protection services report to investigate.

Troopers contacted a local CPS Case Worker who said they were assigned to follow-up on the report of a child abuse and neglect allegation.

The Case Worker said that through the course of the investigation, he determined the report made was intentionally false.

The Case Worker believed they had developed a suspect who had filed a false CPS report in order to hurt the father of the children in which the report was about.

Troopers completed their investigation and a 27-year-old Alpena woman was arrested on the charge of an Intentional False Report of Child Abuse, which is a felony.

She was lodged at the Alpena County Jail.