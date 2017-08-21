Stolen Camping Trailer Found On State Forest Land in Lake County

A camper trailer that was stolen out of Osceola County has been found.

On August 8th the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says the camper was stolen from 160th Avenue, just north of US-10 in Hersey Township.

Now, through a joint effort with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the US Forest Service, two suspects have been identified and the camper trailer has been recovered on state forest land in Lake County.

The case remains under investigation for additional suspects and will be forwarded to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to be reviewed for charges.