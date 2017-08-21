Cadillac Police Chief Todd Golnick Retiring at End of Month

Cadillac Police Chief Todd Golnick, After 25 years at the department and 35 years in law enforcement, will retire at the end of the month.

Golnick was named chief of the Cadillac Police in 2015, and since then, he says the community has embraced the department, and tell him that they’re doing a good job.

He also went on to say that the only reason he’s been so successful is because of the hard working officers he oversees, as well as the citizens of Cadillac.

Golnick now plans to move to Florida, where his wife is based.

Once there, he will take command of volunteer services at the Collier County Domestic Animal Service Unit.

While he admits it will be a challenge, he also says he’s up for it.

But after such a long career in Law Enforcement, Golnick says being chief was something he never expected to achieve.

Golnick says he’s confident in the department’s future after he’s gone.

At this time, it is unknown who will take his place.