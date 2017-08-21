Drivers Ticketed in Two Separate Accidents in Leelanau County

Two drivers were ticketed after being responsible for causing two separate traffic crashes.



Shortly after 9 o’clock Friday Morning, Leelanau County Sheriff’s deputies and Cedar Area Fire and Rescue responded to South Kasson Street near Schomberg Road in Solon Township for the report of a two car head on accident.

Once on scene, they found two vehicles with heavy damage.

An investigation showed that a 2004 Honda driven by a 25 year-old woman from Copemish was northbound and a 1993 Honda driven by an 18 year-old man from Buckley was southbound.

The southbound Honda came around the corner too fast, crossed the center line and struck the northbound Honda head on.

The driver of the 1993 Honda received minor injuries that did not require further treatment.

He was ticketed for speeding and having no insurance.

Also on Friday at around 4’clock in the afternoon, deputies and Cedar Area Fire and Rescue responded to South Cedar Road near White Road in Solon Township, for a single vehicle roll over accident.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a 2008 Honda off the roadway.

The driver, a 16 year-old girl from Cedar was suffering from minor injuries. A 16 year old passenger also suffered minor injuries.

The investigation showed the vehicle was northbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

The driver was ticketed for failure to maintain control of her vehicle.