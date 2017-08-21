Man Wanted Out of Oklahoma Arrested in Grand Traverse County

A man wanted out of Oklahoma was arrested after a suspicious person report in Grand Traverse County.

At around 6 o’clock Saturday evening, Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Karlin area for the report of a suspicious person.

A resident had called about a subject walking down the roadway looking at houses and felt the person may be casing the homes by the way he was acting.

Deputies found the man walking on Betsie River Road and identified him as 24 year old John Michael Vansingel.

Vansingel was found to have an extraditable warrant out of Tulsa County, Oklahoma for Burglary in the First Degree.

Deputies took Vansingel into custody and transported him to the Grand Traverse County Jail to await extradition back to Oklahoma.