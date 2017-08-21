Teen Arrested After Failed Robbery Attempt in Grand Traverse County

A teen was arrested after attempting to rob a convenience store.

Sometime before 1 o’clock Monday Morning, the 18 year-old Traverse City man entered the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Garfield and Hammond Road in Garfield Township

The man approached the counter and spoke with with the attendant, before eventually going behind the counter and opening the cash drawer and taking money from it.

No threats were made to the attendant, and the suspect did not have a weapon.

Shortly after, Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Gas Station.

A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Traverse City Police Department were able to arrive on scene before the suspect could leave the store.

The deputy and officer entered the store and took the man into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail on a charge of Unarmed Robbery.