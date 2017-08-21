Clare County Deputies Searching For Suspect After Hit and Run Injures Man

A man was injured after a hit and run accident in Clare County.

The accident happened just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Washington Road and Brand Avenue in Clare County’s Sheridan Township.

According to the Clare County Sheriff’s office, deputies determined that a car had ran off the road and hit 63 year-old Patrick Armentrout while he was mowing his lawn.

Armentrout was taken to Clare ER for non life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the car then sped away from the scene.

Witnesses describe the car as an older, white, midsize Pontiac in poor condition.

The car likely sustained front end damage from the accident.

The driver of the car remains unidentified, and the Clare County Sheriff’s Offices asks anyone with information about the accident to call them at 989-539-7166.