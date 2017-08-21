Pre-Order Your 2017 High School Football Box Set!

MI News 26 is once again partnering with students to Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center to broadcast high school football and volleyball from schools throughout the region this fall.

From 3-camera, HD coverage to instant replay, on-screen graphics and play-by-play and color commentators, these games have it all — and the DVD box set of your team’s games makes a great keepsake or gift for members of families with students on the team.

Your purchase also supports the cost of producing coverage of high school sports games, and makes it possible for us to continue broadcasting games every season!

All DVD box sets ship at the end of the season. To order DVDs of individual games, please visit the “Sports” section of our web site after the game has been played.