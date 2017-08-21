Drunk Homeless Man Arrested After Staggering in Traffic

A homeless man was arrested following complaints in Mason County.

The incident happened at the 5600 block of West US-10 in Mason County’s Pere Marquette Township.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says several 911 calls were made, reporting that man was staggering in traffic on US-10 east of Nelson Road.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the 59 year-old homeless passed out in a parking lot.

Deputies say the man was highly intoxicated and had urinated himself.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct, and lodged in the Mason County Jail.