Kalkaska Man Arrested After Getting Behind the Wheel High

A Kalkaska man was arrested for getting behind the wheel after smoking marijuana.

On Saturday, Michigan State Police Troopers stopped the 19 year-old Kalkaska man when he disregarded a stop sign.

During the course of the traffic stop, troopers learned there was marijuana inside the driver’s car while speaking with him. He also admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before driving.

Troopers observed signs of impairment and arrested the driver for operating under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The driver was lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail following a blood draw.