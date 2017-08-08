Oceana County Man Charged with 8 Counts of Drug and Firearm Violations

Another SSCENT investigation lead to the arrest of an Oceana County man.

According to SSCENT, 40 year-old Gilberto Lopez was under investigation for just over a year.

During the investigation, several undercover purchases of cocaine were made from Lopez.

In the fall of 2016, a search warrant was executed in the 2900 block of

Arthur road that led to the seizure of an undisclosed amount of cocaine and money.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the Oceana County Prosecutors office authorized six counts delivery of cocaine, one count possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and one count felony firearm.

The most serious charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

On August 17th, Lopez was arrested by detectives in Oceana County’s Grant Township.

Lopez is currently lodged in the Oceana County Jail. His bond has been set at $25,000 cash.