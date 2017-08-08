Manistee Man Charged with Delivering Heroin

A Manistee man has been charged with delivering Heroin.

According to SSCENT, 24 year-old Kevin Ralphael Robertson of Manistee was the subject of an investigation that began earlier this year.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the Manistee County Prosecutors office authorized three counts of delivery of heroin.

On August 16th, Robertson was arrested by detectives in Manistee.

He was lodged in the Manistee County Jail and arraigned in court on August 17th

His bond was set at $70,000.

Robertson has since posted a $7,000 bond and has been released pending a preliminary examination.