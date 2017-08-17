USS John S. McCain Collides with Merchant Vessel on Pacific Ocean

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

According to the Navy, the collision was reported 6:24 Monday morning Japan Standard Time while the ship was on its way to a routine port visit in Singapore.

Initial reports indicate the John S. McCain sustained damage to its port side aft.

At least ten sailors are missing, and five others were injured.

Search and rescue efforts are underway.

The ship is currently sailing under its own power and heading to port.

If you have a loved one stationed on the ship, the navy advises you to call 243-1728

The incident will be investigated.