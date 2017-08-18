Asian Carp Found Just Miles from Lake Michigan Earlier this Year Made it Through Barriers

The Asian Carp that was captured just miles from Lake Michigan earlier this year was found to have come from below the barrier defense system.

Analysis of the fish found that it had spent a quarter of it’s four-year life in the Des Plaines River watershed before being found in the Little Calumet River above the barriers.

The results showed that the fish spent no more than a few months in the area above the barriers.

At this time it is not known how the carp made it through the electric barriers that are designed to keep the fish out of the Great Lakes.

When the fish was found and caught in June it triggered two weeks of intense sampling in the area that did not find any additional carp in the area.