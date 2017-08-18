Nighttime Lane Closures in Traverse City for Road Paving

Drivers heading out in the evenings and overnight hours in Traverse City will want to plan for delays as crews work on a road project.

Work began on South Airport Road in Garfield Township on August 7th.

Now crews are ready to begin repaving the road.

The repaving will be done during overnights to lessen the impact on motorists. However, it will require lane closures.

The closures will be along South Airport Road from LaFranier to Garfield and and along Barlow Street, from South Airport to Boon Road.

The paving starts Monday evening and will go from 6pm to 6am.

And during the daytime hours the Grand Traverse County Road Commission says there will ditching done along Barlow Street.

The work is expected to wrap up by September 1st.