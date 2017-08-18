Consumers Plans Temporary Power Outage for 660 Leelanau County Residents to Work on Service

While many of us are gearing up for the eclipse on Monday, Consumers Energy wants to let some Leelanau County customers know that they should also plan for an interruption of their electric service that will take place on Tuesday.

Consumers Energy says more than 660 customers will be affected by this temporary outage.

It will affect customers east of Glen Lake, in portions of Glen Arbor, Cleveland, and Kasson Townships.

The planned outage is so Consumers can safely make improvements to their service.

Consumers had originally planned to do the work during the day on August 29th and had sent out postcards.

However, feedback from customers said they’d prefer a nighttime outage to lessen the impact on businesses and schools led to the time change. Consumers said that with the change, there wasn’t enough time to send out a second round of informational postcards.

The power will be off from 10pm Tuesday night until 2am Wednesday morning.

If necessary, a backup time of Wednesday night, also at 10pm, has been scheduled.