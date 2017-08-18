Driver Arrested after High Speed Chase, Crash, in Mason County

Police in Mason County arrested a driver after a a car chase that ended when the driver crashed into a tree.

The chase began shortly before 1pm Friday afternoon when a Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a SUV for an equipment violation near US-31 in Victory Township.

But instead of stopping the vehicle allegedly took off, leading deputies on a chase where speeds were over 90mph.

The chase started on Sugar Grove Road to Tuttle Road, before continuing along many roads throughout Mason County.

The chase came to end after twenty-minutes on Groth Road when the driver crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Scottville was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody by deputies.

Deputies say they recovered a large knife and several baggies of what could be marijuana from the vehicle.

The driver was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting and opposing police, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving on a revoked license.