Man Wanted on Texan Warrant Arrested in Grand Traverse County

A man wanted by Texan authorities was recently found in Grand Traverse County.

On Thursday the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office was at a home on George Street in East Bay Township.

That’s where they say they arrested a 33-year-old man who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Bexar County, Texas.

The warrant was for attempting to disarm a police officer.

The man, Richard Anthony Zuniga, was arrested and taken to the Grand Traverse County jail to await extradition to Texas.