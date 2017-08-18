As Eclipse Approaches Make Sure to Check Solar Lenses for Viewing Sun

On Monday most of the U.S. will see a partial solar eclipse.

But when most of us head out to see this rare phenomenon, it’s important to keep safety in mind.

The only safe way to look directly at the sun, before, during, and after the partial eclipse is through special solar filters, which can be found on glasses or hand held solar viewers.

According to NASA – homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not enough to protect your eyes while looking at the sun.

The quickest way to check if the solar lenses you have are safe is to see if they are ISO-12312-2 compliant. This should be stamped or printed on the lenses.

A list of manufacturers of glasses that have been verified to be safe can be found here.

And while we’re out enjoying this rare opportunity the MSP and MDOT wants everyone to be safe on the roads.

Many travelers will head south towards the path of of totality, the area where the moon will block 100% of the sun. Here in the northern Michigan we will see a partial eclipse that will cover approximately 75%.

Many parks and other venues are having viewing events and while you make your way to one the MSP asks that you take your time and get to your viewing spot safely.

And do not pull over on the road to watch, find a safe place to park.