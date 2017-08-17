MSP Alpena Post Warns of Scam Where Caller Impersonates Police Chief

And we have another scam alert to share with you.

This one comes from the MSP Alpena Post.

They were recently contact by someone who was called by a scammer claiming to be a police chief.

They asked if the caller wanted to make a donation to the Fraternal Order of Police in Alpena.

The caller said they could take a donation over the phone right away to support the fundraising efforts.

All they needed was a credit card. The caller then transferred the victim to another person.

The victim said both callers were very pushy when it came to asking for the credit card number and the security code on the back.

The victim knew that it’s not a good idea to give that information out over the phone and they didn’t fall for the scam.

But the MSP wants to remind everyone that when you get calls like this, to reminder that it’s never a good idea to give your personal information, such as full name, social security, or credit information, to anyone who calls you.

If you believe it is a legitimate organization that is collecting money, advise the caller that you will contact the local organization, or in this case, the local law enforcement agency, to confirm the fundraising efforts.