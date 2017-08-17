Sunset Beach in Traverse City Lifted to Level 1 Water Quality Index After Several Weeks of Elevated E. Coli Levels

After many weeks of elevated levels of E. coli, a Traverse City beach is no longer under advisory.

For the past several weeks the Sunset Beach has been at elevated levels of E. coli, leading to advisories being issued of the beach.

Over the last few weeks the levels have been falling and the Grand Traverse County Health Department had said last week that if they continued to fall the advisory would probably be lifted.

And this week the E. coli levels finally fell to levels within MDEQ standards, allowing the beach to be lifted to a level 1.

With Sunset Beach finally reaching level 1 – all Grand Traverse Beaches are now at a level 1, no advisories have been issued, meaning full body contact is allowed.