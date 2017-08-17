Three Arrested after Allegedly Using Drone to Fly Drugs, Phone, into Prison

Three people were arrested after allegedly attempting to use a drone to smuggle drugs and a cellphone into prison.

It happened shortly before 4 in the morning on Thursday.

That’s when two corrections officers say they heard the sound of a drone in the yard area inside the Richard A. Handlon Correction Facility in Ionia.

The two investigated and that’s when they say the drone dropped a package near one of the housing units.

The officers notified additional staff and went the area when the drone returned a second time with an additional package which was also dropped near the first.

The packages were found to contain a cellphone and drugs.

Staff contacted local law enforcement who found a vehicle nearby along with three people who were near the prison.

The three were arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into a prison facility.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said drones present a serious threat to prisons across the state and they are working to keep contraband from entering into the prisons.