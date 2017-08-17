Former Hersey Village Treasurer Accused of Embezzlement

A former village treasurer has been arrested on charges of embezzlement.

It happened in Osceola County.

The MSP says they began investigating allegations of embezzlement by a former Hersey Village Treasurer back in June.

Investigators were told that the misappropriated funds were discovered during a regularly scheduled audit.

Once their investigation was complete the detective sent a report to the Osceola County Prosecutor who authorized the charges of embezzlement by a public official and diversion of public monies.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and their name is being withheld pending arraignment.