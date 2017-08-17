Kalkaska County Man Arrested for Alleged Criminal Sexual Conduct

A Kalkaska man was arrested on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

We’re told that the MSP Houghton Lake Post was investigating the alleged criminal sexual conduct for several weeks.

The information from the investigation was sent to the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office for review. This lead to a four count felony warrant for CSC being issued.

On Thursday troopers arrested the 48-year-old Kalkaska man on the charges and he was lodged in the county jail pending arraignment.