Lake County Sheriff Investigating Damage to Hillside by ORV

Police in Lake County are looking for the public’s help to find the people who damaged an ORV trail.

It happened along a hill near 56th and 60th street, near Bowman’s Bridge.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the damage was done by an ATV this past weekend.

The area is marked for ORV riders to stay off of, but the riders disregarded and tore up the hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Central Dispatch.

And with this weekend being the free ORV weekend – meaning that riders can enjoy the trails across Michigan without an ORV license or permit – it’s important to remember that all the rules and laws still apply while riders head out on the trails.